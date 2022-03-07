Woman, 86, with dementia reported missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find an 86-year-old woman with dementia who was reported missing in Lancaster.

Morjorie Chung was last seen about 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at her home in the 44200 block of Kingtree Avenue, near the Antelope Valley Medical Center, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Lizette Falcon .

Chung is Black, 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs 168 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Chung’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.