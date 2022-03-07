Metrolink train, vehicle collide in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A Metrolink train and a vehicle collided Monday morning in Lancaster, leaving one person in the vehicle injured, authorities said.

Train Number 212 was en route from Lancaster to Los Angeles when it struck the vehicle near Columbia Way and North Sierra Highway, according to Gina Mack of Metrolink. No injuries were reported on the train.

The train stopped and the tracks were closed. Arrangements were being made to accommodate the rail passengers, Mack said. It was not immediately clear what led to the collision.

Paramedics were sent to Columbia Way and North Sierra Highway around 9:20 a.m. to take the injured person to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. An update on the victim’s condition was not immediately available Monday morning.

As of 9:30 a.m., Sierra Highway was closed in all directions at the intersection of Avenue M; and Avenue M was closed from Sierra Highway to Division Street, according to an advisory from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“We ask that you avoid the area and use an alternate route until the area is cleared,” the advisory stated.

Sheriff’s officials said alternate routes would include 10th Street West or Challenger Way, and encouraged traffic to be diverted north of Avenue L and south of Avenue N to avoid traffic delays and congestion.