Lancaster unveils “TIDE-Y Up A Mile” program, now accepting volunteers

Lancaster is offering individuals, businesses, organizations, and public agencies the opportunity to adopt a section of roadway through the city’s new TIDE-Y Up A Mile program.

Through the program, participants can adopt a roughly one-mile-long section of road to beautify and keep litter-free for two years. Participants will also receive recognition at a City Council meeting and have a sign installed at the location of the adopted roadway section.

“The TIDE-Y Up A Mile program is a win-win for the community and those involved. Not only will this program recognize participants for their clean-up efforts, but it also brings more awareness to the impacts of litter and trash – building community pride around a beautiful Lancaster,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris.

“We are excited to engage our community to create a better tomorrow together with the TIDE-Y Up A Mile program,” said Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist. “We look forward to making Lancaster a nicer place for everyone and bringing attention to the key volunteers that are making it happen.”

The adoption period for a section of roadway is two years. For more information on the TIDE-Y Up A Mile program and the application process, visit: www.cityoflancasterca.org/tideyup.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

