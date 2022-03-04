Palmdale to host online Introduction to Neighborhood Watch

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s neighborhood services department will host Introduction to Neighborhood Watch presentations via Zoom on Wednesday, March 9, and Monday, March 21, both at 7 p.m.

The 30-minute presentation will provide Palmdale residents with information on the benefits of Neighborhood Watch, how to start a group, and what is involved in maintaining a group.

The presentation will be held online using Zoom and may be viewed on any computer, laptop, or mobile device. Residents may email the Public Safety Office at publicsafety@cityofpalmdale.org or call 661/267-5170 to receive an email invitation and a link for the meeting. Users of tablets or smart phones will need to download the free Zoom app to participate. No cameras or microphones are needed, and participants will be able to ask questions via a text chat box.

“Community participation is key to building strong, safe neighborhoods, and it’s easy for you to get involved,” said Public Safety Supervisor Kery German. “These presentations will give you a general overview of the program, explain the steps to start and maintain a group in your neighborhood, and show you how easy it is. Neighborhood Watch is the best and easiest way to learn not only about crime trends, but also disaster preparedness, home security and personal safety issues,” German said.

For more information about the meeting or to learn more about Neighborhood Watch, please call Palmdale’s Public Safety Office at 661/267-5170.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

