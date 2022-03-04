Palmdale roads construction update [March 7-13, 2022]

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF MARCH 7 THROUGH MARCH 13, 2022.

25 th Street East from Avenue R-6 to Avenue R-8

Intermittent lane closure of the south bound #2 lane of 25th Street East from Avenue R-6 to Avenue R-8 for landscape assessment district tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

25th Street East between Joshua Hills Drive and Spanish Broom

Intermittent walking path closure on the east side of 25th Street East between Joshua Hills Drive and Spanish Broom Drive for general benefits tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Halfmoon Drive from Moonlight Court to Avenue R-12

Intermittent shoulder closure north bound Halfmoon Drive from Moonlight Court to Avenue R-12 for landscape assessment district tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

20th Street East from Gable View Street to Avenue R-10

Intermittent lane closure of the north bound #2 lane from Gable View Street to Avenue R-10 for landscape assessment district tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Spanish Broom Drive from Zinnia Street to Casa Verde Drive

Intermittent shoulder closure on the west side of Spanish Broom Drive from Zinnia Street to Casa Verde Drive for landscape assessment district tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Buffer Zone East of San Mateo Avenue and West of Highway 14

Intermittent closure of the buffer zone east of San Mateo Avenue and west of the Highway 14 for landscape assessment district tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

5th Street West from Alamosa Avenue to Tierra Subida Avenue

Intermittent lane closure of the west bound #2 lane of 5th Street West from Alamosa Avenue to Tierra Subida Avenue for landscape assessment district tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Division Street from Gaitano Drive to Avenue O

Intermittent shoulder closure of the north bound #2 lane of Division Street from Gaitano Drive to Avenue O for landscape assessment district tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Rancho Vista Boulevard from Summerwind Drive to 11th Street West

Intermittent lane closure of the east bound #3 lane of Rancho Vista Boulevard from Summerwind Avenue to 11th Street West for landscape assessment district tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

25th Street West from Rancho Vista Boulevard to Sycamore Lane

Intermittent lane closure of the south bound #2 lane of 25th Street West from Rancho Vista Boulevard to Sycamore Lane for landscape assessment district tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Sierra Bike Trail from Rancho Vista Boulevard to Avenue M

Intermittent Bike Path closure on the east side of Sierra Highway between Rancho Vista Boulevard and Avenue M for general benefits tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Town Center Drive from Pebble Way to 30th Street West

Intermittent shoulder closure east bound of Town Center Drive from Pebble Way to 30th Street West for landscape assessment district tree trimming. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Pearblossom Highway at 47th Street East

Shoulder and right lane closures on both sides of Pearblossom Highway, just west of 47th Street East for water line construction. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays

Manzanita Neighborhood House

Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures for Park tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue S-8 and 40th Street East Street closure on Avenue S-8, west of 40th Street East and lane closures with flagman procedures for north and southbound 40th Street East for a water line project. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Division Street to 3rd Street East, from P-12 to Avenue Q

Detour in place for street closures in this area for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements. Please be patient, slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue R from Ridgeview Circle to Division Street

Detour in place on Avenue R for sewer construction. Intermittent lane closures for water line installation. Traffic Signal will be in flashing red (4 way stop). Please be patient, slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

65th Street East from Avenue S to Vittoria Lane

Intermittent lane closures 65th Street East as necessary for sewer construction. Please be patient, slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue R and 35th Street East

Dry utility work along south side of Avenue R, crossing 35 Street East and shoulder work for street improvements along the north side of Avenue R. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Sierra Highway at Barrel Springs Road

Flagged single lane closure on Sierra Highway for 1000’ north and south of Barrel Springs Road for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Rancho Vista Boulevard at Town Center Drive

Intermittent lane and street closures for street improvement construction. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue T between 65th Street East and 70th Street East

Intermittent lane closures on Avenue T between 65th and 70th Street East for storm drain installation. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L

Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way for road work. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue O-8 and 11th Street West

Intermittent lane closure for utility and street improvements. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Report Road Issues & More with Text My Gov

To report issues and find answers, text HI to 661-780-PALM (661-780-7256). Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as hours, agenda, parks, etc., or report issues such as potholes, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an autogenerated response with an answer to the question or a link to the City of Palmdale’s website containing relevant information. You may also opt-in to receive notifications from the City by texting PALMDALE to 91896. The notifications will be reminders for events such as programs, concerts, safety notifications, public meetings, contests, and more.

For more information, call the public works department at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–