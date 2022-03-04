Lancaster providing electric charging stations around town

The city of Lancaster has installed new charging stations around town, making charging electric vehicles (EV) more convenient and affordable, officials announced Friday.

“Transitioning our city to electric-based equipment, be it cars or even yard equipment, will truly create a lasting impact for the future of our community,” said Lancaster Vice Mayor Marvin Crist. “We are grateful and proud to provide these resources to our residents and support our goal to remain a net-zero energy city.”

Residents with electric vehicles will find three new EV chargers at two locations. There is one EV ARC 2020 charging station with two ports located at Lancaster Baptist Church, 4020 E Lancaster Blvd (between Lancaster Blvd. and 40th Street East). And there are two Chargepoint Level II EV charging stations at the Residence Inn by Marriott, 847 W Lancaster Blvd. (between Lancaster Blvd. and 10th Street West).

Individuals wishing to charge at either location can download the Chargepoint app to connect and charge their vehicles. The cost for charging locally is:

Access/Implementation Fee: $1.00 per session

Energy Fee: $0.26 per kWh

Station Fee: First 4 hours Free/$1.50 per hour after

“I can’t overstate this – the choices we make for our Earth today will change the world for our children and grandchildren in the future,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “Adding charging stations around the city encourages residents to make the switch to electric vehicles. It’s safe, cost-effective, and reduces our pollution in the community.”

For more information on the Lancaster’s net-zero energy goals, visit www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/about-us/advanced-energy-community.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

–