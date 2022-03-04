Have “Coffee with a Deputy” in Lancaster on March 10

LANCASTER – Local residents are invited to join officers from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station for some coffee and conversation on Thursday, March 10, as part of the “Coffee with a Cop” program.

It’s happening from 8 to 10 a.m. at Crazy Otto’s, located at 1228 West Avenue I, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“No purchase is necessary. Stop by, say hello, and get to meet the patrol deputies that respond to our city,” the news release states.

“Coffee with a Cop” is a national initiative supported by US Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members, one cup of coffee at a time.

For more information on this event, contact Ali Villalobos at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-524-2154.

–