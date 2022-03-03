Public input sought at upcoming Palmdale Regional Recreation Complex meetings

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting residents to its next round of public meetings to help provide input on the proposed new Palmdale Regional Recreational Complex (PRRC), a state-of-the-art complex that would offer indoor, year-round opportunities for social interaction, learning, fun, and fitness all in one location.

The meetings will take place on Monday, March 7, at the Palmdale Oasis Park Recreation Center, 3850 E. Ave. S, and Tuesday, March 8, at the Marie Kerr Park Recreation Center, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd. Both meetings start at 6:30 p.m. Results of the initial community survey will be shared and discussed.

“We had a nice turnout for our first set of meetings in January, and now we are seeking additional input as we work through the suggestions and ideas from the community,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We’ll discuss the results from our recent survey and get additional feedback for our residents as we develop this new regional recreation complex.”

Some of the potential amenities for the proposed Palmdale Regional Recreational Complex include an indoor gymnasium, indoor synthetic turf fields, outdoor synthetic turf fields, indoor walking track, multipurpose rooms, fitness rooms with lockers, rock wall, boxing ring, pump bicycle track, and handball, racquetball and pickleball courts. The facility could also include computer workstations, space for small informational seminars, or office/meeting space for local non-profits and schools to provide needed youth services. Other physical fitness options could be a playground geared towards those with cognitive or physical limitations, an indoor warm water therapy pool, an indoor cool water exercise pool, or water activities such as a wave rider or wave pool. Outdoor tiered grass seating for small bands and neighborhood events or a drive-in movie set-up is also a possibility. The actual amenities, services, and activities to be included in the PRRC will be the result of community collaborations and staff recommendations.

For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/PRRC.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

