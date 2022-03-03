Northrop Grumman job pre-screening event March 21-24

PALMDALE – A virtual pre-screening event for jobs at Northrop Grumman in Palmdale, one of America’s leading multinational aerospace and defense technology companies, will take place the week of March 21 through 25, 2022.

This event is free and open to the public. Candidates must compete a two-step registration process by Thursday, March 17, that includes registering via Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/3sKBwhK and emailing a resume to veterans@jvs-socal.org.

The event is sponsored by Northrop Grumman in partnership with America’s Job Center of California, Goodwill, JVS So Cal, and Los Angeles County Workforce Development Board.

For more information, email veterans@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

