Legacy Commons to “Host Faces and Places…Again”

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, located at 930 E. Ave. Q-9, will host an opening reception for Faces and Places…Again; Art by Renato de Guia, on Thursday, March 10, from 6 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

After a career in architecture, de Guia immersed himself in art and the Antelope Valley art community. Drawing from life was always a challenge, whether it was painting outdoors or working with a live model. His constant practice of always having a sketchbook in hand was rewarded with success. Facilitating art programs and teaching art to kids also became part of his life.

De Guia won the Mayor’s Award for the 2021 MOAH Juried Art Show. He partnered with the Antelope Valley Mall to produce the Structure and Soul art exhibit that featured his art along with artists who have created art with him. The city of Palmdale commissioned him to paint a watercolor of the fountain at Poncitlán Square to gift to its sister city, Poncitlán, Mexico.

Renato paints portraits at Artuity Creative Studio on Saturday mornings and around the Antelope Valley when the weather permits. The exhibit runs through Friday, April 21.

For more information, call 661-267-5904.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–