Palmdale Playhouse to host West Coast Classical’s “Spring Fling”

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East in Palmdale, will present a “Spring Fling” recital by the West Coast Classical Orchestras on Saturday, March 5, at 7:30 pm.

The selection of music will range from jazz to light classical.

Tickets are $12 and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com. Self-selection seating is available for all Playhouse events.

Tickets for all shows may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show. The Playhouse no longer accepts cash. Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.

For more information, please call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

