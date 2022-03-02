March 7 is last day to register for Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival

PALMDALE – Artists and authors who are interested in participating in Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival have until Monday, March 7 to register for the event.

Participation is free. To apply, visit https://www.cityofpalmdale.org/inkwell.

Inkwell will take place on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 E. Ave. Q-9.

It is a unique opportunity for artists and authors of all ages to display their work, and network with other local artists, authors, and the public. This year’s festival will feature live music, children’s activities, and artistic and literary opportunities for the public.

For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/inkwell.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

