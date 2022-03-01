Woman surrenders after five-hour standoff in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A woman surrendered to sheriff’s deputies late Monday night after barricading herself inside a residence in Lancaster for five hours.

The incident began around 6:35 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, when deputies received a report of the woman barricaded in the area of the 43700 block of Stanridge Avenue, near El Dorado Park, according to Deputy Morgan Arteaga of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team units were sent to the scene to assist in taking the woman into custody.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies from the Lancaster Station arrested the woman with assistance from the department’s K-9 Unit just after 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Officials did not disclose the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further details were immediately available.