Two adults, one child injured in crash into Palmdale Starbucks

PALMDALE – A man, a woman and a child were injured when a white SUV crashed into the planter at a Starbucks in Palmdale, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at 11:09 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27, at 280 E. Palmdale Blvd., according to Lt. Jeffrey Rhea of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

A witness told deputies beer bottles flew out of the SUV during the crash, Rhea said.

The child was taken by paramedics to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles while the man and woman were taken to other hospitals for treatment, he said.

None of the injuries was believed life-threatening, Rhea said.

Whether alcohol was a factor in the crash will be determined during an investigation, Rhea said.

No further information on the crash was immediately available.

