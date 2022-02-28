Palmdale Healing & Honor Field returns; flags on sale March 1

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field, a colorful display of American flags honoring heroes, is returning to Pelona Vista Park, 37800 Tierra Subida Avenue, from Sunday, May 22 to Monday, May 30.

Presented by the Palmdale Auto Mall Association and the city of Palmdale, the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field will feature 1,000 flags on 7½ foot tall poles in ordered rows. The flags are available for purchase to honor a veteran or member of the military, law enforcement, fire/EMS, or any medical personnel. A tag with the name of the person being honored will be placed on each flag. Flag purchasers may pick up their flag to keep or present to the person they honored from June 6 to June 8 at Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Flags are $30 each and may be purchased online beginning March 1 at www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField. All proceeds from the flag sales will benefit local veteran groups including American Legion 348, Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee 4 Vets, Point Man AV, Vets 4 Veterans, VFW 3000, and VFW 3552.

The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field will open on May 22 at 9 a.m. and will be open 24 hours daily, concluding at 5 p.m. on May 30. An information booth will be staffed with volunteers and city personnel each day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The Palmdale Auto Mall Association is proud to be the presenting sponsor for this magnificent and powerful display of our nation’s red, white, and blue,” said Association President Gus Camacho. “What makes it even more significant is the names that will be associated with each flag—-our family, friends, and neighbors–who have all contributed in their own unique way for the betterment of us all.”

“Our inaugural presentation of the Healing & Honor Field was a huge success,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “It really connected with the community, with people of all ages and backgrounds coming out to see this magnificent presentation of our nation’s colors flying majestically in orderly symmetry. Sponsoring a flag is a great way to honor our military and first responder heroes who work each day to keep us safe and protected from harm.”

The Palmdale Healing & Honor Field is also sponsored by Edwards Federal Credit Union. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. To inquire about sponsorships, email sponsorship@cityofpalmdale.org.

For more information on the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field , visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/HealingField or call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

