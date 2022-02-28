Modernization efforts at LAX terminals underway, closing part of Terminal 4

Major components of the $1.62 billion LAX modernization project at Terminals 4 and 5 are underway, and the eastern half of the Terminal 4 headhouse is closed in preparation of demolition, the airport said Monday.

The headhouse — which includes a security checkpoint and American Airline ticketing counters and baggage claim carousels — was closed to the public last week and will be reconstructed while the public uses the western half of the facility.

Later in the spring, the airport will construct a new south concourse inside Terminal 4, which will include hold rooms, concessions, restrooms and a bus gate for domestic and international flights.

“Every aspect of the LAX experience is being modernized and reimagined, and the work progressing now inside Terminals 4 and 5 will breathe additional new life into the airport’s facilities,” said LAWA CEO Justin Erbacci.

“We are grateful to our partners at American Airlines for their close coordination as we move our guests efficiently and continue the LAX modernization in time for the 2028 Olympic Games.”

The airport opened additional counters in the western portion of the ticketing lobby to make up for the areas closed for construction. Curbside check-in will also be expanded, and the security checkpoint in Terminal 4 added an additional line for passenger screening. People arriving at the terminal will retrieve their luggage from the former U.S. Customs area.

“American Airlines is building a terminal for Tuesday, a substantial multi-year commitment to modernize our hub at LAX,” said American Airlines’ Vice President of Corporate Real Estate Kirk Hotelling.

“When complete, the upgraded facility will create an entirely reimagined customer experience from end-to-end with a reconfigured ticketing area, more efficient security checkpoints, upgraded gate area amenities, state- of-the-art finishes and expanded retail and dining options.”

