Help Palmdale detectives ID robbery suspect

PALMDALE – If you recognize this man, then Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for robbery.

He is accused of stealing from Ulta Beauty, located at 39246 10th Street West in Palmdale. The alleged incident occurred around 11:46 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021, according to a Palmdale Sheriff’s Station bulletin.

“The suspect threatened employees as he exited the business with numerous colognes and fled the area,” the bulletin states. [View it below]

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.