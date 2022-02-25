Average LA County gas price sets 19th record in 22 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday to its 19th record in 22 days, increasing 2.6 cents to $4.848, matching its largest daily increase since Feb. 2 when it rose 2.8 cents.

The average price has increased 22 times in 25 days, rising 17.7 cents, including 2.6 cents Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 6.7 cents more than one week ago, 17.9 cents higher than one month ago and $1.143 greater than one year ago.

“The escalation of tensions into all-out war has pushed up Brent crude prices above $100 a barrel and if that trend continues, we could see gas prices start going up more quickly,” Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications and programs manager, said referring to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“Also, this week’s U.S. Energy Information (Administration) report indicates that West Coast gasoline supplies are at their lowest levels of 2022, which could also add to upward price pressure.”

