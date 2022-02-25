AV Fair Bridal Show set for March 6

LANCASTER – The AV Fair & Event Center will host the 18th annual Bridal Show on Sunday, March 6, in the Hunter Pavilion. For the first time in two years, the popular public event will take place in person, hosting nearly 100 vendors/exhibitors.

“The AV Fair & Event Center staff, vendors/exhibitors, and sponsors are thrilled to be back in-person to be able to share new products [and] inspire brides and grooms and their friends and families as they plan a perfect wedding, reception, and honeymoon,” said Event Coordinator Linda Erb. “Once again, we’ll be partnering with the best and most prestigious wedding event professionals in the region… Our attendees can expect a wonderful experience, and they’ll leave the event with practical insights that will make their special day even more joyful.”

Exhibitors will provide professional expertise and share an array of services and products, including wedding invitations, cakes, transportation, photography, flowers, decorations, music options, jewelry, catering services, and more. Many of the onsite vendors/ exhibitors will be offering discounts, giveaways, and gift baskets, as well.

The AV Fair & Event Center is offering 10% off venue rentals along with ‘swag bags’ if attendees book their next event at the Bridal Show.

The Bridal Registry will be raffling off four $600.00 ring vouchers to participating attendees.

Admission to the Bridal Show is free for attendees who register online before March 6. Admission on the day of the event is $5, and parking is $10. The AV Fair & Event Center is located at 2551 West Avenue H.

For all Bridal Show information, contact Linda Erb at 661-948-6060, ext. 123, or visit avfair.com.

[Information via news release from the AV Fair & Event Center.]

–