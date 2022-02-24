Palmdale to hold Lifeguard Academy in March

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale’s parks and recreation department is accepting registration for its March Lifeguard Academy at Courson Park Pool, 39226 10th St. E., and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 E. Ave. Q-9.

The Lifeguard Academy is designed to train individuals with emergency and lifesaving skills. Academies will be held Friday evenings, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 4 through 13. The fee is discounted to $140 for Palmdale residents and is $175 for non-residents. Applicants may register online at www.PlayPalmdale.com.

Participants must be at least 16 years old by the start of the class and be able to swim at least 300 yards continuously. Participants who successfully complete requirements will receive American Red Cross lifeguarding certification necessary to apply for a summer job at Palmdale’s four swimming pools and at DryTown Water Park.

Course fee includes textbooks and supplies, including facial covering, pocket mask, hip pack, and Red Cross certification fee. More information will be given to participants after successful completion of the required swim test.

“If you’re interested in a challenging and rewarding summer job, you can get a jump on summer lifeguard jobs this spring through our Academy,” said Recreation Coordinator Jacki Nuss. For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

