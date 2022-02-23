Man killed Castaic area crash ID’d

CASTAIC – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Castaic area.

The collision was reported at about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, on the northbound 5 Freeway south of State Route 126, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Diego Valencia of Castaic, 23, died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Valencia was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Golf “when he crashed into the center median concrete barrier, then came to rest, perpendicular in the roadway,” a CHP statement said.

A 2019 Hyundai Ioniq then crashed into the left side of the Volkswagen, the CHP reported. The 42-year-old Sylmar man driving the Hyundai suffered minor injuries, the CHP reported.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call the CHP Newhall Area office at 661-600-1600.

