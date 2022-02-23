LANCASTER – A 33-year-old man was found shot to death in a pickup truck in Lancaster early Wednesday morning, authorities said.
The incident was reported around 5:18 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the 45300 block of 48th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Deputies responding to a gunshot victim call “discovered the unresponsive victim seated in a pickup truck parked on the property. The victim suffered apparent gunshot wounds,” the news release states.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.
“There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states. “The murder weapon remains outstanding.
It is unknown if this shooting is gang related.”
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477 or visit: http://lacrimestoppers.org.
–
5 comments for "Man found shot to death in Lancaster"
Someone says
The killer might be at 38715 36th Plamdale
A mother says
My prayer for you and and all family and friends ❤️
David Paul says
Good thoughts go forth for this departed soul. The pictures brought me back to close to remembering the despair of hopelessness; at the crossroads of nowhere to go and no help available, ending your life can seem like the best option.
Lisa says
He did not commit suicide. It states the weapon is STILL OUTSTANDING. That means they didn’t find it. So he did not commit suicide. Please think of the family when you post stuff like this.
Matt says
It was my cousin Michael who was shot . He was 33 and the loving father of three beautiful children.
He will be missed so much .