Man found shot to death in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 33-year-old man was found shot to death in a pickup truck in Lancaster early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 5:18 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, in the 45300 block of 48th Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies responding to a gunshot victim call “discovered the unresponsive victim seated in a pickup truck parked on the property. The victim suffered apparent gunshot wounds,” the news release states.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

“There is no suspect or suspect vehicle description at this time,” the sheriff’s news release states. “The murder weapon remains outstanding.

It is unknown if this shooting is gang related.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477 or visit: http://lacrimestoppers.org.

