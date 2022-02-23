Detectives investigating fight, dog attack at Lancaster encampment; one dead

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the death of a 43-year-old man who got into a fight with another man and was attacked by the man’s dog at a homeless encampment in Lancaster Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the desert area of 20th Street West north of Avenue G, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Deputies arriving to the homeless encampment discovered at least two people suffering from injuries, one of whom was unresponsive lying on the ground. The unresponsive man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead,” the news release states.

“Investigators learned a physical altercation occurred between the deceased victim and another man outside of a motor home in the encampment. The other man’s dog got loose from inside the motor home and attacked the victim and at least one more person trying to intervene. The victim was able to walk away but stumbled some distance away and fell unresponsive to the ground,” the news release states.

“The victim does not appear to have died as a result of being bitten by the dog. His cause of death will be determined at autopsy,” the news release states. The victim’s name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The owner of the dog was detained and is cooperating with the investigation, sheriff’s officials said. The dog was removed from the scene by animal control and did not appear to have sustained any injuries, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

