Party bus stolen in San Diego; suspect arrested in AV after chase

ANTELOPE VALLEY – A woman who allegedly stole a party bus in San Diego County led authorities on a freeway chase Tuesday into the Antelope Valley, where she slammed into the rear of a sedan then quickly surrendered.

The motorist was arrested about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, after the Top Dog Limo Bus Inc. vehicle rear-ended a sedan and came to a stop on Pearblossom Highway near Old Nadeau Road, which is near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway.

The name of the suspect, who did not appear to be injured in the crash, was not immediately available. The driver of the sedan that was rear- ended was treated by paramedics at the scene and was able to exit the car, but was placed in an ambulance to be checked at a hospital.

A representative of the bus company told KTLA5 that a limo driver was picking up a client in San Diego late Tuesday morning and got out of the vehicle, when the suspect jumped inside and took off. A short time later, another motorist called the company to report one of its buses being driven erratically — leading authorities to the location of the pilfered vehicle.

The chase by California Highway Patrol officers went onto the northbound 405 Freeway and into Los Angeles County, and then made its way onto the northbound 14 Freeway.

Along the way, a spike strip was deployed by authorities, but the driver did not stop. The bus then transitioned to Pearblossom Highway, where the driver encountered slower-moving traffic.

A few minutes later, the bus crashed into the silver sedan, sending the car several hundred feet forward and into opposite lanes of traffic before it came to a stop. A short time afterward, the suspect got out of the bus and was taken into custody at gunpoint. No one else was aboard the bus.