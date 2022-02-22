Authorities investigating Lancaster dog attack

LANCASTER – Four people were injured and one later died following a dog attack Tuesday afternoon in Lancaster, authorities said.

The attack was reported just after 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, in the area of 20th Street West and Avenue G, near the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

CBS2 reported that one person was taken to a hospital unconscious and not breathing, and authorities later revealed that the man had died, according to the network.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed paramedics took one patient to a hospital, but did not elaborate on the person’s condition and the conditions of the other three victims.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the attack, and no further details were released as of Tuesday night.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when more details become available.

