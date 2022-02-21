Slight increases push gas prices to record highs

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.788, its 16th record high in the last 18 days.

The average price has increased 19 times in 21 days, rising 11.7 cents, including two-tenths of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 2.3 cents more than one week ago, 11.6 cents higher than one month ago and $1.15 greater than one year ago

The Orange County average price rose one-tenth of a cent to $4.764, its 14th record high since Feb. 3. The Orange County average price has increased nine of the past 11 days, rising 4.2 cents, including three-tenths of a cent Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 2.6 cents more than one week ago, 11.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.134 greater than one year ago.

