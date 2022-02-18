Lancaster woman killed in fiery collision on 605 Freeway in Cerritos

CERRITOS – A Lancaster woman in her late 30s died early Friday morning after a fiery crash on the southbound San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Cerritos, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 2:20 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, on the 605 Freeway, south of Studebaker Road. It involved a 2021 Hyundai Elantra and a 2017 Honda Civic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“A witness observed the driver of the Hyundai make a U-turn, for no apparent reason, from the right shoulder of the freeway and travel the wrong direction,” according to the CHP. “The driver of the Hyundai proceeded northbound within the southbound number one lane of Interstate 605.”

CHP officials said the Honda collided head-on with the Hyundai, and both vehicles were engulfed in flames. The man driving the Hyundai was trapped in his car and died at the scene, according to the CHP. His name has not yet been released.

The woman driving the Honda was pulled from the vehicle by a good Samaritan, but she also died, officials said. Authorities said she was from Lancaster and she was in her late 30s. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The southbound freeway was closed for several hours while an investigation was conducted. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the CHP Santa Fe Springs Area office at 562-868-0503.

