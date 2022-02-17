Children’s Center AV hosting monthly food truck nights

LANCASTER – The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley (CCAV) is implementing creative ways to assist local residents. Beginning Thursday, Feb. 24, CCAV will be hosting monthly food truck nights, during which attendees can receive a voucher for a free meal from one of the culinary vendors onsite. Food truck nights will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month through June at CCAV, located at 45111 Fern Avenue in Lancaster.

“From social isolation to physical health to financial strain, the events of the past two years have impacted people in so many ways,” said Destiny McCune, program manager for WEDO CCAV. “Our new food truck nights are designed to heal hearts and fill bellies as we provide a safe environment for residents [to] gather outdoors and enjoy a delicious meal for free.”

Participants will be asked to complete a brief registration to help CCAV determine what, if any, resources each individual or family may need. For more information, visit ccav.org/connect or call 661-949-1206.

In addition to the food trucks, other community-based organizations will be on hand offering information about their programs and services. These include Bartz-Altadonna Community Health Center, Neighborhood Legal Services of Los Angeles and Olive Support Services.

For the Feb. 24 food truck night, attendees are encouraged to donate any new or gently used shoes they no longer need to CCAV’s shoe drive.

Remaining food truck dates include March 24, April 28, May 26 and June 23.

[Information via news release from Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley.]

