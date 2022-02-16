Lancaster announces Community Tutoring Grant Program

The city of Lancaster has launched a Community Tutoring Grant Program to assist local nonprofit organizations that provide tutoring and educational services.

Eligible nonprofit organizations can apply for a grant up to $20,000 to help extend their reach, improve the effectiveness of their tutoring services, and enhance the Lancaster’s partnership and engagement with community organizations.

“So many students have struggled to progress in their education because of the many challenges the pandemic has brought,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “The city of Lancaster has heard the concerns of our local families and want to do our part to ensure our students can get back on track and truly get the best education possible. We hope this grant money will be able to assist local organizations already tutoring students to reach even more Lancaster students.”

All local, nonprofit organizations providing tutoring and educational services to Lancaster residents are invited to apply for the grant program. Organizations must have current 501(c)3 status, meet insurance and agreement requirements, and provide services that further the mission and priorities of the city of Lancaster.

If awarded a grant, organizations must utilize the funding to provide tutoring services and funds must be exhausted by June 30, 2022. Projects that have been previously funded by Lancaster City Community Awards or grants are not qualified to receive funding through this grant.

To learn more about the Lancaster Community Tutoring Grant Program and apply, visit: cityoflancasterca.org/tutoringgrant.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

