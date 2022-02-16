Hospital reveals new name and look

Antelope Valley Hospital on Wednesday announced the launch of its new brand identity, with a newly designed logo and new name—Antelope Valley Medical Center (AVMC).

Officials said the hospital “is evolving, and this new name and brand reflect on its history, its present, and its future.”

“Given all that the hospital has endured in the last two years, AVMC managed to successfully scale its services, while preparing to expand its footprint in the Antelope Valley. We must make the necessary changes now, as we prepare for the future,” said Edward Mirzabegian, Antelope Valley Medical Center CEO. “This new brand better reflects who we are as caring healthcare professionals, and as the leading medical provider in the region, demonstrating the comprehensive medical care we have to offer this growing community.”

The hospital recently added new medical services that include two new heart procedures, a bariatric program, and a thrombectomy procedure that can save the lives of stroke patients. AVMC also brought Antelope Valley Outpatient Imaging Center under its management to offer a broader line of outpatient radiology services. There’s also a plan to open a Behavioral Health and Rehabilitation Hospital, in partnership with Kindred Healthcare. And AVMC will soon announce the groundbreaking for the construction of a new hospital facility, officials said.

“The board voted to move forward with the name change, not only to demonstrate our commitment to this community, but as an optimistic sign for the future,” said Dr. Abdallah Farrukh, Antelope Valley Healthcare District, Board Chairman. “The Antelope Valley population is steadily growing and with the extended need for advanced medical services in this region, our new name and brand symbolize the positive changes the hospital will make to secure the medical care needed for our patients.”

The conversion will take some time, but patients and the community should see the new name and logo as early as March, officials said. To learn more about the Antelope Valley Medical Center rebrand, visit www.avhospital.org/new.

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Medical Center.]

