Female driver killed in 14 Freeway wrong-way crash ID’d

LANCASTER – Authorities have identified the female motorist who was killed after allegedly driving the wrong way on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Lancaster early Monday morning.

She was 34-year-old Kolisha Mitchell-King of Inglewood, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal head-on collision happened around 12:04 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, on SR-14 north of Avenue H, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

Mitchell-King was driving a 2014 Hyundai southbound in the northbound No. 1 lane when she crashed head-on into a 2013 Kia that was traveling northbound, the CHP report states. Mitchell-King was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 1-year-old girl who was riding in the vehicle “sustained minor injuries as a result of the traffic crash and is expected to survive,” the CHP report states.

The Kia’s driver — 18-year-old Aidan W. Rakisits of Rosamond — sustained moderate injuries in the crash, according to the CHP report.

“The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is unknown at this time and is still under investigation,” the CHP report states.

This collision remains under investigation by the CHP Antelope Valley Area Office. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact Officer J. Church at 661-948-8541.

