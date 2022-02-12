Op-ed: Board of Supervisors vote to terminate approximately 4,000 LASD personnel at a time when murders have increased over 94%

By Sheriff Alex Villanueva
[On Feb. 8], the Board of Supervisors followed through on their threat and voted 4-0 (1 abstention) to form a suicide pact and start the process to fire 4,000 deputies for not being vaccinated. Showing deliberate indifference to the obvious impact on public safety, the Board hid behind an alleged threat to public safety they couldn’t back up with data. Tellingly, the Board’s own County Counsel (Rodrigo Castro-Silva) couldn’t offer even a basic legal opinion on the legality of the Board’s motion, or the obvious legal challenges they will face.
The Board, who ignored the comments made by thousands of their constituents during their meeting, is now seeking to fire the very same personnel who were forced to work in person, exposing themselves to the COVID-19 virus when there was no vaccine, while the Supervisors and most of the workforce were telecommuting from the comfort and safety of their own homes. Supervisor Kuehl falsely asserted in her motion that LASD employees represented 74% of infected County employees, ignoring the simple fact most infections were during pre-vaccine availability.
This moral failure of leadership represents a curious backtracking of their position on the authority of the Human Resources Director to override the authority of the sheriff. At the beginning of my tenure they claimed I did not have the authority to hire and fire my workforce. Now they are claiming the opposite and need to remove that delegated authority from me!
It is important to remember Department personnel who chose not to vaccinate are required to submit to weekly COVID testing, and have committed no administrative offense.
This is nothing more than another politically motivated stunt by the Board, which has no bearing on public health, but will definitely harm public safety.
About the author: Alex Villanueva is leads the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, largest sheriff’s department and the fourth largest local policing agency in the United States.
7 comments for "Op-ed: Board of Supervisors vote to terminate approximately 4,000 LASD personnel at a time when murders have increased over 947"
RMO says
It’s amazing how people claim they follow the science but really don’t. It has been proven over and over again that the vaccinated are the ones spreading most of the virus. Unfortunately, for me I got the damn vaccine before I had enough information on it. NEVER again will I get the jab. He (Alex) is doing a great job and is actually protecting his deputies. He is one of the few who gives a crap. To many organizations are bowing down to the Federal Government which is so very sad. Stop with the “protect and serve” garbage. You want to down that road, then go after Gascon the District Attorney. Nothing is a crime in Los Angeles County thanks to him. The Sheriff’s hands are tied. Let him do his job to the letter of the law and force the DA to do his. The bottom line is the BOS has one agenda….their own. The can give to shakes about the residents of Los Angeles County. If they did, they would support the Sheriff. If Alex is forced to let 4k deputies go because of not being vaccinated, then the residents need to sit down and buckle up. The crime spree will be out of control. Unfortunately, for the average citizen of LA County will feel the brunt of it. Not the neighborhoods of the BOS because they each have security details.
Tim Scott says
The “letter of the law” says that the executive order has the force of law…so your argument is actually counter to what you are trying to claim. This is just another chapter of scofflaw Villanueva’s list of offenses.
Brown says
You took an oath to ,”PROTECT and SERVE “ key word is protect. So without the vaccine, you’re not protecting when you come into contact with the public. You have to set the example, that lines up with the the citizens you serve.
Tim Scott says
LOL…”I can’t make the people I supervise, who are supposedly enforcing the law, obey the law…so let me cry to the media when my bosses do it for me.”
FWB says
Wasn’t the Sheriff just refusing to enforce the request? I do not believe it’s an actual law. Just the BOS making a demand. It might end up being a good time to go on a crime spree. I’m also thinking firing 4000 cops is going to hurt a lot of donut shops bottom line.
I don’t care either way but it will be entertaining to watch play out
Tim Scott says
The “request” is an executive order that due to the declaration of a state of emergency has the force of law.
New Dayve says
Looking forward to next totally unbiased opinion column written by Donald Trump proclaiming that he has never committed any crimes and members of 1/6 Commission are domestic terrorists.