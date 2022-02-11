Lancaster awarded $24.6M for housing and infrastructure improvements

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster was awarded $24.6 million from the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) program via the California Strategic Growth Council to support housing and infrastructure improvements in the downtown area.

It is the first time an AHSC grant has ever been awarded in the Antelope Valley area, city officials said.

“The funding awarded through the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program will make a huge difference in our efforts to improve local amenities, housing options, and economic opportunities,” Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release.

The funds will be used to support 114 units of income-targeted housing in the Lancaster’s downtown area, improved bike and pedestrian infrastructure, upgrades for the commuter rail, and the development of an independent microgrid.

The 114 housing units will be constructed by Bridge Housing Corporation through a partnership with the Housing Authority, and the bulk of the units will be allocated to residents at a targeted income level.

Lancaster’s Housing Division, with assistance from the Capital and Traffic Divisions, secured the grant funding for the city. Funding for AHSC grants is derived from auction proceeds from California’s Cap-and-Trade Program, which aims to reduce California’s greenhouse gas emissions.

More information about the AHSC program can be found at sgc.ca.gov/programs/ahsc.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

