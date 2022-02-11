Job fair coming to Palmdale Feb. 24

PALMDALE – The Business Services Division will host its fourth annual job fair on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 2 to 4:30 p.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

The job fair will feature more than 35 employers including Palmdale Regional Medical Center, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Regency Palms, Delta Scientific and SYGMA Network, with over 100 job opportunities available in hospitality, general labor, office administration, food services, customer services, Class A driving, and more.

This event is free and open to the public, but participants must register on Eventbrite at www.bsd_jobfair2022.eventbrite.com.

The event is sponsored by Business Services Division in partnership with America’s Job Center of California, City of Palmdale, Antelope Valley College, Goodwill, South Bay Workforce Investment Board, Los Angeles Department of Social Services, Project Joy, Senator Scott Wilk’s office, Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s office, City of Lancaster, Invest Employment Solutions, JVS So Cal, Los Angeles County Office of Education GAIN Division, Penny Lane Centers, and West Coast Baptist College

For more information, dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954, or email balbuena_john@lacoe.edu or call 661-265-0124.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

