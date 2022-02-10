Lancaster teacher nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year award

LANCASTER – The Leadership Academy seventh and eighth grade alternative education teacher Joseph Francois has been nominated for the 2021-2022 National LifeChanger of the Year award.

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Francois was nominated by his colleagues through a video [view it below], where his principal, Eric George, talks about how Francois values, nurtures and inspires his students to see the potential within themselves. The Leadership Academy takes in vulnerable students who are struggling to find their path and Francois is an excellent mentor and teacher to his students, George said.

Whether paying for a haircut at the local barber, or paying for boxing lessons at the local gym, Francois always goes the extra mile for his students. As one student said: “Mr. Francois taught me a lot, and never to let my anger get ahead of me. I honestly think that if it weren’t for Mr. Francois, I would not be at the place that I am at right now.”

“I can often call upon Joe, to utilize his particular brand of magic with our young, struggling students, who are needing inspiration to become the best student, classmate, son, daughter, athlete, or citizen possible,” George said. “He truly is an asset, a great colleague, and a true mentor for our kids.”

About LifeChanger of the Year

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2021-2022 school year.

One grand prize winner will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.

Four grand prize finalists will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

Ten LifeChanger Award winners will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.

One Spirit Award winner will be given to a nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

One Capstone award winner will be given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2020-21 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.

One Spotlight award winner will be given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. For 2021-22, the Spotlight Award will be given to a school nurse. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.

Winners are chosen by a selection committee comprised of former winners and education professionals, and will be announced in early 2022. Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must:

Make a positive impact in the lives of students

Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride

Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level

Possess a proven record of professional excellence

Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning

Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards

A resource page with ideas for how to celebrate nominees can be found at http://lifechangeroftheyear.com/showspirit/.