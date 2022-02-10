100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered at AV Fairgrounds site

LANCASTER – The coronavirus vaccination site at the AV Fair and Event Center this week administered its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose, Lancaster city officials announced Thursday.

“Delivering 100,000 COVID-19 vaccines at our AV Fair and Event Center site is a major milestone for the Lancaster community,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said in a news release. “Reaching this number of vaccines is a huge achievement, since each vaccine given brings us one dose closer to a healthier Lancaster.”

“The city of Lancaster has relied upon experts since the start of the pandemic to enhance community resources, to increase access to solutions, and to fight the virus with innovation,” said Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley Area Medical Director Khodam Rostomian, MD. “As a part of our mission to improve the health of the communities we serve, we are honored to partner with the city of Lancaster in this endeavor, and we celebrate this achievement with the Antelope Valley Community.”

The city of Lancaster, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, first opened the COVID-19 mass vaccination site at the AV Fair and Event Center on March 8, 2021. The city temporarily closed the site on July 23, 2021, after administering tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to Lancaster residents and as demand for vaccination appointments waned. With the Omicron surge, the city of Lancaster and Kaiser Permanente partnered to reopen the site on Nov. 1, 2021. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Kaiser Permanente has administered nearly 150,000 vaccines to over 75,000 Antelope Valley residents through its work at the AV Fairgrounds and its three area medical centers.

Appointments to get vaccinated are available at myturn.ca.gov. Everyone over the age of 18 can now get a COVID-19 vaccine, and teens ages 12+ can get the Pfizer vaccine in Lancaster. For more information, visit cityoflancasterca.org/vaccine.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

