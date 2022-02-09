Op-ed: Gascón refuses to meet

By the Los Angeles County Association of Deputy District Attorneys

The Association of Deputy District Attorneys (ADDA), representing over 800 Deputy District Attorneys of Los Angeles County, invited District Attorney George Gascón to speak to the membership in a virtual town hall event to explain why he should not be recalled. That invitation was declined.

The District Attorney ran on a promise of transparency. It is clear from his actions today that this promise was merely a political platitude. Unfortunately, his refusal to meet with his own deputies is consistent with the secrecy with which he manages his administration.

Not surprising from a man who rarely shows up to his own office.

No competent elected official should be afraid of answering questions. While we are surprised that Mr. Gascón chose to decline our invitation to make his case as to why he should not be recalled, the ADDA will proceed on a vote.

Our call for a membership vote on this nonpartisan question was made out of our respect for the democratic process. Our invitation to the District Attorney was intended to give him an opportunity to defend the wisdom of policies. Our goal was to ensure that our membership’s decision-making process was deliberative and transparent.

This call for a vote was not made in haste. Already, more than 30 cities within Los Angeles County issued votes of no confidence in the District Attorney. In addition, multiple cities are exploring options to avoid Gascón’s no prosecution policy on quality-of-life crimes.

The Deputy District Attorneys of Los Angeles are intimately familiar with how the District Attorney’s policies have impacted our office, our law practices, the victims with whom we work, and the safety of the communities in which we live. We are confident that our upcoming membership vote on the recall will be valuable for the voters of Los Angeles as they decide this issue.

About the author : The Association of Deputy District Attorneys is the collective bargaining agent and represents over 800 Deputy District Attorneys who work for the County of Los Angeles.

