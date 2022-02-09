Man found dead under Palmdale underpass ID’d [Update: He was suffering from stab wounds]

PALMDALE – Authorities identified the man who was found dead Monday night on an underpass of the Antelope (14) Freeway in Palmdale and said he was suffering from stab wounds.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office Wednesday identified the victim as 56-year-old Rafael Nungaray.

The incident was reported around 10:22 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, on West Avenue Q and Division Street (14 Freeway underpass), according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

In an updated news release, sheriff’s officials said: “Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to the location regarding a person down call. Upon their arrival, they discovered the victim, a male Hispanic in his mid-50’s suffering from stab wounds to the upper torso. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident, and no further information was immediately available Wednesday.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story was updated to include new details from an updated LASD news release.

