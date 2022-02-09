Local task force recovers 86 more stolen catalytic converters

LANCASTER – AV Cat Crusaders — the task force that seized 41 catalytic converters during a raid in Lancaster last week — conducted another local operation Tuesday, recovering an additional 86 stolen catalytic converters, authorities announced.

The operation was conducted Tuesday, Feb. 8, on the 45600 block of 23rd Street West Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Two male adults were arrested, cited, and released in connection with being in possession of 86 stolen catalytic converters,” the news release states. The suspects’ names were not immediately released, and further information on the operation was not made available Wednesday.

The AV Cat Crusaders is a joint task force comprised of detectives from the Lancaster and Palmdale sheriff’s stations, as well as the Taskforce for Regional Auto Theft Prevention (TRAP). The detectives on the task force dedicate themselves exclusively to combating catalytic converter thefts.

“Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and the detectives on the task force are in the developmental stages of planning a community event where victims who can identify their catalytic converters would be able to recover them,” sheriff’s officials said in the news release.

Anyone with information regarding catalytic converter thefts in the area is encouraged to contact Detective Gelardo at 661-940-3871 or by emailing magelard@lasd.org.

