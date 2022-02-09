CHP calls for safety on Super Bowl Sunday

PALMDALE – While the National Football League’s top two teams are preparing to battle it out on the field this weekend, the California Highway Patrol is making its game plan to keep the motoring public safe long after the celebrations have ended.

Millions of people will watch the Super Bowl this year, with some attending parties and others heading to the big game in Southern California. In anticipation of the festivities, the CHP is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to remind football enthusiasts that: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

“Getting behind the wheel while impaired can end tragically,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said. “Instead, make responsible decisions if your plans include alcohol and help keep everyone safe by planning for a sober ride home. Do not turn a day of fun into a lifetime of regret.”

Preliminary data from the CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System show that five people died, and 105 others were injured in alcohol-involved crashes on California’s roadways on Super Bowl Sunday last year. That same day, CHP officers made 229 arrests for driving under the influence.

The CHP cautions local residents who may be hosting Super Bowl party to:

Be responsible and help keep impaired drivers from getting behind the wheel.

Offer nonalcoholic beverage choices for designated drivers.

Remind guests to designate a sober driver before the game begins.

Call 9-1-1 if you observe what you suspect to be an impaired driver, and be prepared to provide dispatchers with the vehicle’s description, location, license plate number, and the vehicle’s direction of travel.

[Information via news release from the California Highway Patrol.]

