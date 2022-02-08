Palmdale murder suspect sought by homicide detectives

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s homicide detectives Tuesday released photos and sought the public’s help to find Rudy Anthony Rodriguez Jr., the 35-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a man in Palmdale last month.

Rodriguez, who should be considered armed and dangerous, is accused of killing 34-year-old Frank Fuentes, according to an LASD Special Bulletin.

The fatal shooting happened around 10:03 a.m. on Jan. 21 outside a home in the the 4100 block of East Avenue Q-14, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s officials said Fuentes was driving past his ex-girlfriend’s home when he saw Rodriguez in a car parked in the driveway. Fuentes approached Rodriguez and the two argued and then fought in the driveway, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau,

“Suspect Rodriguez drew a handgun and shot the victim multiple times, [killing him]. Suspect Rodriguez entered his car, a silver 2009 Honda Accord, and sped away east on Avenue Q-14 out of sight,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez or his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

