Palmdale City Library hosts Black History Month essay contest

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library will host a free essay contest for youths in grades six through 12 in celebration of Black History Month.

Essays should be limited to three pages or less and must be submitted by Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. Submissions can be emailed to pcl@cityofpalmdale.org, or dropped off at the front desk at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Boulevard.

There will be two categories for submissions: sixth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category.

“This is a great opportunity for youth to creatively express what Black History Month means to them by celebrating the many important people and accomplishments of the African American community,” said Library Director Robert Shupe.

For more information on the Black History Month essay contest, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

The Palmdale City Library is open seven days a week. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

