Man found dead on 14 Freeway underpass in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a man who was found dead Monday night on an underpass of the Antelope (14) Freeway in Palmdale.

The incident was reported around 10:22 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, on West Avenue Q and Division Street (14 Freeway underpass), according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies responded to the area and found a male adult victim who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the news release. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 50s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

No further information on the incident was released as of Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about this investigation is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

