Palmdale to host “Tail-of-True-Love” at Yellen Dog Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Tail-of-True-Love Yappy Hour on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 East Avenue S.

Admission is free.

A kissing booth will be available for dogs and their families, as well as snacks and treats on a first come, first served basis.

“Our four-legged community members are invited to mingle and play,” said Recreation Coordinator Rachel Serrano. “Take a photo with your dog and share it with us on our Yellen Dog Park Facebook page with the hashtag #YellenDogPark.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

