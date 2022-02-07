Bicyclist killed in Lancaster hit and run, driver sought

LANCASTER – A bicyclist died after being struck by a pickup truck in a hit-and-run crash in Lancaster Saturday night, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 9:02 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, on Avenue H east of Division Street, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult was riding a bicycle eastbound on Avenue H, just east of Division Street, when he was struck by a pickup truck which was also eastbound [on] Avenue H… Witnesses stated the male Hispanic driver of the pickup truck, who was wearing a reflective vest and construction boots, checked on the injured bicyclist and then fled the location in his vehicle,” the news release states.

Sheriff’s officials said another witness followed the suspect vehicle for a short distance, and the suspect was last seen in the area of Avenue E near 20th Street West.

“Based on evidence at the scene and witness statements, the suspect vehicle appears to be a 1994-2000, dark colored (possibly Red or Green), GMC Sierra or Chevrolet Silverado with front end collision damage,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was in his 30s, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–