Palmdale City Library to host author series in February

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., in partnership with the Antelope Valley Black Chamber of Commerce, will host an Author Series in February. All ages are welcome, but space is limited.

Author and founder of HoneyInk Books Michelle Harrison will present a reading of her book, “A Beautiful Morning,” on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 5 p.m. She will also hold a writing workshop for young readers and a book signing.

Then on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 4 to 5 p.m., Nadine A. Luke of NJ Luke Publishing and author of “They Call Me Africa,” will read from her book, hold a book signing, and host a character photobooth where patrons will be encouraged to take photos with the author and the characters in her book.

“Join us as we meet two amazing authors and hear their stories,” said Youth Services Librarian Ellen Smith. “While you’re here, don’t forget to sign the kids up for their very own library card. There’s no age limit or fee.” The Palmdale City Library is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–