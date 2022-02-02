Suzy Ghazarossian named Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley area administrator

LANCASTER —Suzy Ghazarossian has been named Area Administrator for Hospital and Health Plan Operations for Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley.

In her new role, Ghazarossian will serve as a member of the Antelope Valley Medical Center Administrative Team and will collaborate with Antelope Valley leaders, Khodam Rostomian, MD, Area Medical Director; Alison Segal, Chief Administrative Officer; and Patricia Clausen, Senior Vice President and Area Manager.

“We are excited to have Suzy join our team,” Clausen said. “Her passion for delivering high quality, affordable health care to our members and community will be a great asset to our team.”

“Suzy’s extensive clinical background makes her a great partner to our local Permanente Medical Group leadership, and I’m excited to be working with her,” Rostomian said.

Ghazarossian will lead and oversee Kaiser Permanente’s Health Plan and Hospital operations in the Antelope Valley, which includes strategic oversight to quality metrics and patient safety measures. She will also partner with Antelope Valley Hospital leadership, Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley’s affiliated hospital, to ensure quality care is provided in the inpatient and outpatient settings.

Ghazarossian has more than 20 years of health care experience in adult and pediatric care for both profit and not for profit hospital organizations. She began her career as a licensed Clinical Laboratory Scientist (CLS) at Saint John’s and worked on her specialist license at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. In 2014, while at the Century City Doctor’s Hospital, Ghazarossian was part of the start-up team that took over a vacated building to open and license a fully automated hospital.

Her experience also includes managing a blood donor center and a therapeutic apheresis unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Ghazarossian joined Kaiser Permanente Panorama City in 2016 as the director of Laboratory Operations, and points to this role as one of the top three professional accomplishments in her career, stating that “collaborating with our colleagues and staying flexible, we were able to provide all the necessary services to our members during one of the most historic health care challenges of our lifetime.”

Ghazarossian served as President on the Board of Directors of the Clinical Laboratory Management Association. She has a passion for education, holding a doctorate degree in health education. As an instructor in immunohematology at California State University, Dominguez Hills, she’s proud to see some of her students entering managerial roles and excelling in their own careers.

[Information via news release from Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley.]

–