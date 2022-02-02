Local residents urged to take Palmdale Regional Recreation Complex survey

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting residents to take a community survey for the proposed new Palmdale Regional Recreational Complex (PRRC), a state-of-the-art complex that would offer indoor, year-round opportunities for social interaction, learning, fun, and fitness all in one location.

“The city of Palmdale is embarking on a Feasibility Study for the planning, design and construction of a new regional recreational complex which as part of Measure AV had the overwhelming support of the voters,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “You can play an important role as we move forward with this exciting and much anticipated project. Please give us a few minutes of your time to share your ideas regarding your household’s needs for the complex.”

The survey is available at https://palmdalereccomplex.com/community-space.

Some of the potential amenities include an indoor gymnasium, indoor synthetic turf fields, outdoor synthetic turf fields, indoor walking track, multipurpose rooms, fitness rooms with lockers, rock wall, boxing ring, pump bicycle track, and handball, racquetball and pickleball courts. The facility could also include computer workstations, space for small informational seminars, or office/meeting space for local non-profits and schools to provide needed youth services.

Other physical fitness options could be a playground geared towards those with cognitive or physical limitations, an indoor warm water therapy pool, an indoor cool water exercise pool, or water activities such as a wave rider or wave pool. Outdoor tiered grass seating for small bands and neighborhood events or a drive-in movie set-up is also a possibility. The actual amenities, services, and activities to be included in PRRC will be the result of community collaborations and staff recommendations.

For more information, visit www.PalmdaleRecComplex.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–