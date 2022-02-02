LA County expands pick-up COVID testing program

PALMDALE – Los Angeles County’s program allowing residents to pick up free COVID-19 testing kits has expanded to another 14 county libraries, health officials announced Wednesday, extending the program to nearly 30 sites overall. Locally, there are now three pickup testing kit locations:

Quartz Hill Library, 5040 West Avenue M-2, open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Acton Agua Dulce Library, 33792 Crown Valley Road, open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Palmdale Hammack Center, 815 East Avenue Q6, open Monday to Saturday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Under the “Pick-Up Testing Kit” program, residents can stop by a participating site, pick up a PCR test kit, take it home, perform the test, and return it to be processed. People who pick up the kits at libraries must use them immediately and return them to the site where they were picked up. Residents will be notified of the results within one to two days, according to the county.

The pickup kits require people to register online with a smartphone to obtain results. People unable to do so or who do not have a smartphone are urged instead to visit a testing site.

A total of 500 test kits are available at each site daily. A full list of sites is online at https://covid19.lacounty.gov/la-county-pick-up-testing-kit-program/.

