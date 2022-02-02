Frank Graves in concert at Palmdale Playhouse Feb. 26

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th St. East, will present the iconic and soulful singer Frank Graves in concert on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 7 p.m.

A member of the Grammy Recording Academy, Graves will be bringing with him to the stage his high energy band ChemistrySounds featuring some of the best musicians in the business. Performing crowd favorite songs such as “My Girl,” “What’s Goin’ On,” “Let’s Stay Together” along with a few of his newest releases “If I Were A Love Song,” “See About Me” and “Loving You,” it will be a fun and exciting evening of music and crowd interaction.

Currently signed with UniSoul Records and managed by Freelance Entertainment Corp., Graves will also present roses to the first 300 women at the concert as a show of appreciation.

“Frank Graves will be returning to the Antelope Valley to share his love of music within his own community,” said Recreation Manager Kevin Altobelli. “It will be a wonderful evening of music and romance.”

Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors, students, military, and ages 12 and under, and are available at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com. Self-selection seating is available for all Playhouse events. Tickets for all shows may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show. The Playhouse no longer accepts cash; Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are the only forms of payment accepted at the box office and concession stand.

For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

